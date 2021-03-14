To the editor:
The Newburyport Lions would like to thank everyone who supported the club’s March 8th $5,000 raffle event. This year marks the 11th consecutive year the event was a sellout.
With only 250 tickets sold, the excitement was palpable during the pull of (10) $75 winners, (5) $100 winners, (1) $500 winner and the Grand Prize drawing of $5,000 to one very lucky individual. Raffle winner names were pulled by King Lion Bob LaFrance, Secretary Paul Kolman and PDG Frank Bertolino during a Lions Club bi-monthly Zoom meeting that included club members and ticket holders wishing to attend.
The $75 winners were Vic Plerimarchi of Newton, N.H., Gail Romeo of Amesbury, Phil and Bill Grondin of Salem, Don Spiridiglozzi of Salem, Laurence Sevigney of Litchfield, N.H., Ann Ormand of North Andover, Carol Lomasney of West Newbury, Allison Griggs of Abington, Keith and Brad Chateauneuf of Newburyport, and Carol Ann O’Neil.
The $100 winners were Katelyn Griggs of Abington, Dr. Kevin Gosiorowski of Newburyport, Kate Kelly of Newburyport, Tony Pecci of Haverhill, and Drew Ventura of Newburyport.
The $500 winner was Tammy Jennings of Rowley.
The grand prize winner of $5,000 was Carole Chouinard of Georgetown.
The Newburyport Lions Club would like to thank everyone who supports Lions fundraising events. All proceeds from this and any Lions Club fundraiser helps the club continue its support and partnership with local charitable organizations serving Greater Newburyport.
We invite anyone interested in learning more about Lions and becoming a member of the largest service organization in the world, to join the club any second and fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Starboard Galley on Water Street, Newburyport, or call our membership chairperson Andy Perry at 603-315-9221.
Frank Bertolino, PDG
Event chairman
