To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Lions Club, I would like to thank the numerous businesses and individuals for their financial and hands-on support of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
The Lions Club and its supporters have collaborated on celebrating another successful Thanksgiving dinner with the community by delivering 600 meals.
Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution and not knowing how the pandemic might affect our in-person dinner, we once again opted for the cancellation of our well-attended dinner at the Newburyport Senior Center. However, with the support of Lions members and nonmember volunteers, we persevered and hosted our annual dinner by offering home delivery, providing meals throughout the Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, and Salisbury area.
Our event was a success, in no small measure, due to the hard work of so many volunteers, preparing over 300 lbs. of turkey; 200 lbs. of potatoes; 240 lbs. of squash; 180 lbs. of mixed vegetables, along with many other trimmings to complete the dinner. This year more families needed assistance than previous years, due in part to the pandemic and increased costs.
Specifically, we would like to thank the Institution for Savings, Bank Prov, Newburyport Bank, Howard Benevolent Society, General Linen Company, Linnane & Company, Newburyport Senior Center, while The Daily News helped to spread the word to the community, as well as over 20 generous individuals for their financial contributions.
We would also like to thank the Table Talk Pie company for their contribution of over 600 pies; Anna Jaques Hospital for once again cooking and carving over 60 turkeys; and Shaw’s Supermarket of Newburyport for their assistance in securing and storing the turkeys when the supply chain proved so challenging this year.
Additionally, we would like to call attention to two individuals that step-up year after year: Steve Nault, our chef, who continues to work the kitchen preparing all the trimmings and directing a team of kitchen volunteers in the plating of the meals and Lion Cheryl Munnick and her family, who again were instrumental with the planning, and orchestrating packing meals.
Lastly, it’s important to note that this is the time of year we share kindness and joy with both family and those in our community. Holiday cheer is infectious and so is the happiness that comes from being a Lion.
If you have any desire to serve the community, consider the Lions Club and obtain the wonderful feeling that comes from helping others; we meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Starboard Galley in Newburyport.
BOB LAFRANCE
President
Newburyport Lions Club
