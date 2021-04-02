To the editor:
The Newburyport Lions club held a food drive Saturday, March 27, collecting 2½ tons of food and $1500.00 in combined cash and gift cards.
Everything collected that day went to three local food pantries: Pettengill House in Salisbury, The Salvation Army and the First Church of Newbury.
The Lions and event co-Chairpersons Sue Coppinger and Steve Baran would like to express their sincere appreciation for the overwhelming generosity the community showed that day to help replenish food for three community food pantries and to have made the food drive a huge success.
The Lions would also like to thank Shaw’s Supermarket for allowing the club to hold the food drive in their parking lot and for donating to the drive.
Thanks also go out to the Newburyport High School Leos Club members who spent the entire day boxing and loading the Lions Eye Mobile and four other vehicles that delivered the 2½ tons of food to the three food pantries.
Bob LaFrance
President
Newburyport Lions Club
