To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Lions Club, I would like to thank numerous businesses and individuals for their financial and hands-on support in this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
For many years, Newburyport Lions Club and its supporters have collaborated on celebrating Thanksgiving dinner with the community at the Newburyport Senior Center. This year’s pandemic forced the cancellation of our well-attended dinner. However, with the support of members and nonmember volunteers, we persevered and hosted our annual dinner by offering home delivery, providing 350 meals throughout the Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury area.
Our event was a success, in no small measure, due to the hard work of so many volunteers. Volunteers play an integral role; this year’s event certainly required even more effort than in previous years. Due to the pandemic, there were many more families needing assistance this year.
Specifically, we would like to thank the Newburyport Bank, Paula O’Neil Foundation, Newburyport Howard Benevolent Society, Institution for Savings and several individuals for their financial contributions.
We would also like to thank the Table Talk pie company for their contribution of 350 pies; Bucciarelli’s Butcher Shop for their generous donation of vegetables and stuffing dishes; Anna Jaques Hospital for once again cooking over 55 turkeys; and the Elks Lodge of Newburyport for the use of their refrigeration to store and thaw the turkeys.
Additionally, I would like to call attention to Steve Nault, our chef, who has been working the kitchen over the past several years preparing all the trimmings and directing a team of kitchen help volunteers in the plating of the meals.
Special thanks to Cheryl Munnick and family, who again were instrumental with the planning and orchestrated the packing meals into the hot pack bags and scheduling 30 drivers required to distribute the meals.
I would also like to thank our neighboring Salisbury Lions Club members for their ongoing help with the yearly event. Lastly, I want to thank North Shore Realtors for taking all the dinner reservations and their continued support with advertising this, along with many other events, held throughout the year, enabling our messages to get to the community.
Bob LaFrance
President
Newburyport Lions Club
