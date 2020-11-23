To the editor:
In response to Deborah Goss’s Nov. 18 letter, I feel compelled to respond as I found nothing hilarious about it. I’m really proud of our community and think we can rise up above the political divisiveness we are experiencing. We all certainly have the right to protest and call out inappropriate behavior. Unfortunately, much of her letter is incongruent with what she is calling out.
I truly believe that we are much more aligned than we might think. Perhaps it’s a bit of biased media and our pride that is skewing our beliefs about others? At the risk of sounding sarcastic, did I detect that by applauding Trump’s creation of opportunity zones that Deborah recognizes that there have been racial injustices? By calling out parents, teachers, and the counter-demonstrators’ behavior that she is, in fact, in favor of tolerance? Did I hear a call to do research and to learn the facts? Thus, equity, inclusion, and truth are all positive values that we seem to be aligned on.
So to her and others that have difficulty accepting opposing views, let’s see if we can understand the intent of one’s behavior rather than immediately dismissing it. Perhaps we can each pledge to listen to opposing views more, and seek to be more just, truthful, and tolerant as individuals. When we each do that, our community becomes a better place for everyone. I’ve heard Deborah’s views, and while I don’t necessarily agree, I will continue to learn and listen to all points of view.
David McDougall
Newburyport
