To the editor:
The 15th annual Newburyport Literary Festival is at the halfway point.
Our first day, Saturday, April 25, was wonderfully encouraging. We hosted 18 events online, some of which were also livestreaming on Facebook.
We are so grateful to all festival fans for supporting the virtual version. And there were so many. Thank you!
Next Sunday, May 3, we will have even more authors talking about everything from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln to "Little Women," from Elaine Stritch, to the plague! Several of the events will be focused on local topics like the Coast Guard and the Clipper Heritage Trail. There will be something for everyone.
Join us. Go to our website: www.newburyportliteraryfestival.org and register. As always, it’s free.
As readers, we have survived pandemics, murders, mayhem, wars and plagues alongside great love affairs, heartbreaks, thieves, saints and liars. It’s what we do for fun, for edification, and for filling our housebound days.
For all these years, the Newburyport Literary Festival has celebrated readers, dear readers and authors. We are so grateful to those of you who have supported the festival with your presence, your contributions and by volunteering over the years.
As always, we are grateful to our founding sponsors: the Newburyport Bank and the Institution for Savings as well as other local foundations and trusts.
In closing, we ask that you order your books from our local bookstore, Jabberwocky. And we encourage you to keep reading.
Stay well.
Vicki Hendrickson
Jen Entwistle
Co-chairs
Newburyport Literary Festival
