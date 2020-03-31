To the editor:
Amid all the bad news that swirls around us, it was the listing I came across on Facebook for a GoFundMe page for the Jabberwocky Bookshop that brought me to tears.
I try to stay calm and focus on the moment, but this really brought home how long a struggle it is going to be.
My history with books has been broad. I am/have been an author, illustrator, designer, publisher, book artist, teacher of making books with children, collector and reader. And at one point in the late 1970s, I had plans to open a children’s bookstore.
I did a lot of research on the topic and volunteered and then worked at the Children’s Bookshop in Brookline Village, one of the first bookstores dedicated to children’s books in the country. I have kept an interest in the bookstore business ever since.
Under the leadership of Sue Little, the Jabberwocky has been in business for 48 years. It has weathered the recessions that affected the entire economy and business changes that are specific to the book business.
While independent bookstores are now coping with Amazon, they previously were under attack by the huge Barnes & Noble expansion. I can’t say that I have never purchased a book from Amazon, but I can say almost never. I have been against them from the start. Their goal was always a complete takeover of the entire retail market. They started with books because there was so much to be learned about a person’s interests and needs from their choice of book titles.
I know enough about the bookstore business to know how expensive it is to run one. No one with a primary goal of making money would open a physical bookstore. It takes solid business skills as well as a knowledge of books to keep a bookstore afloat and Sue Little has both.
What impresses me the most is the depth and breadth of the inventory in the Jabberwocky. It is a huge financial commitment to have a fully stocked bookstore. That perfect book you find for a gift, that book that makes your day even though you didn’t know you wanted until you saw it, may have sat on the shelf for six months or a year.
When we purchase a book in an independent bookstore, we are doing more than buying that particular book. Every purchase is part of an interconnected web that makes it possible for us to stand in a space surrounded by books and enrich our spirits with the verbal and visual expressions of individuals from across the globe.
It is a place to feel our humanity and bring a piece of the world to our own homes or give to others as gifts. I have made my donation to the Jabberwocky and hope you will, too.
Susan Kapuscinski Gaylord
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.