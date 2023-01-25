To the editor:
In response to Kerri Glynn and the CRE group, I have read most of the books on this list.
I am an avid reader and an avid reader of young adult literature. The young adult literature that is available is amazing and was what I wish I had available as a teen.
I would also be happy if my child wanted to read any of the books listed by Ms. Glynn and I have about 50 more that I'd gladly add to her list that include important themes including racism, LGBTQIA+ relationships, and different types of trauma.
Why? Because my children will most likely never have to experience many of these things but live in a world where these things are a part of life and other peoples’ life experiences. I am trying to prepare them to be citizens of the world and kind people.
“Go Ask Alice” was published in 1971 and I read it as a teen. It didn’t turn me into a drug user or land me in rehab or increase any risk-taking behaviors. In fact, it probably had the opposite effect. Instead, it did what all books should do, it opened up my world to another person’s life, trauma, and experiences.
It provided me with a view of the world that I hopefully would never experience but could learn from. Reading builds empathy and allows a person to walk in another’s shoes. Books provide connections to others and let us see ourselves in others. When we are already concerned about teens’ mental health and the rising rates of anxiety and depression in adolescents, denying them these connections can only be harmful.
Research shows that providing information and reading books with “sexually explicit” material does not increase sexual activity among teens. Children and teens are curious and will seek out this information whether you provide via education, literature, or not. Let me repeat that….They will seek it out.
They will find information online, through pornography, through friends, through risky experimentation, or through unsafe experiences. Did you know the average age for exposure to pornography on the internet is 11 to 12 years old but can be as young as 5? And this view is full of violence, abuse, misogyny and unrealistic views and expectations of sex.
Did you know limiting education around sex, drugs, and alcohol results in increased teen pregnancy rates, increased sexual transmitted infection rates, as well as increased drug and alcohol use? Thanks to increased health education in schools, Gen Z actually has the lowest rates of teen pregnancy, sexual activity before 18, and has the lowest rate of alcohol use? This is despite all of these things showing up in books in their libraries and across the internet.
I would much rather have my child safely explore these topics through vetted books than wandering around the Internet finding this information. Adolescence is a time for learning about safe and unsafe relationships and about safe and unsafe behaviors. Exposure to this in literature can augment what is being taught at home and in school.
“Protecting” our kids by limiting exposure to different reading materials and information will do nothing to stem their curiosity and can only limit their ability to learn and explore their world in a healthy way.
Yes, families can decide what reading material is right for them, but families shouldn’t have the right to decide what is right for other families, especially when research shows withholding this information can actually be harmful. These books belong in our libraries and child-centered health and safety research backs up this opinion.
I applaud Superintendent Sean Gallagher and the ACLU for advocating for our children and not bowing to conservative fear mongering.
JODI COBB
Newburyport
