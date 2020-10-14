To the editor:
Last May, the effects of COVID-19 were spreading rapidly and one of the guidelines to slow its spread was that gatherings should consist of less than 10 people.
This meant that the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony had to be canceled. A handful of Amesbury veterans felt that those who served with honor or died for their country can never be forgotten or neglected.
We decided to have an “unannounced” ceremony of a quick prayer and a laying of a wreath at the Amesbury Doughboy statue and the Justin Veterans Memorial across the street. Nobody would know about this, so no crowd would be there.
When we arrived at those memorials on Memorial Day, we found a sweaty Jim Kelcourse with T-shirt, shorts and work boots along with his friend Howie McIntyre. Both were holding rakes and trash bags. They were both cleaning up the memorial sites. They had no idea that we veterans would be arriving when we did.
Since Jim Kelcourse has been in office, he has never failed to attend a Memorial Day ceremony, a Veterans Day ceremony or the annual Support the Troops Christmas dinner, a dinner for active duty military who are fortunate to be home with their families for Christmas. He has always thanked the veterans for their service and pledged his support to them.
At least three times, Jim has done the Tough Ruck, a 26-mile marathon hike with a military-issue rucksack on his back filled with over 40 pounds of weight to raise funds and awareness for veterans issues. He has raised thousands of dollars for veterans in the process.
This independent voter and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and his wife will firmly cast their ballot for Jim Kelcourse in November.
Thank you Jim for all you have done for the communities of Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.
Ski Iworsky
Amesbury
