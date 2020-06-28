To the editor:
No one is exempt from the pandemic that has plagued our country (and the entire world) for almost four months. We are living in a new world and experiencing changes in our lives that we could never have imagined. It is a health, financial and governmental disaster.
To me it has been a tragic blow. As a veteran having served in the 101st Airborne Division many years ago, my time is now devoted to helping our veterans. It is what keeps me involved and motivated; the needs of our veterans are great.
The main focus of activities for local veterans are maritime in nature, given the beautiful setting we have here in Newburyport. Each year, for the past several years, I have raised funds from local contributors and organized several fishing trips for local veterans to honor of a young medic from Massachusetts, Cpl. John Dawson. The fishing trips have recently segued into fishing trips for area homeless veterans, accommodating as many as 70 veterans. In addition, we have provided family whale watches to veterans and their family members through the Home Base organization, a collaboration between the Boston Red Sox and Mass. General Hospital, providing 150 people with a glorious experience on the ocean, with many whale sightings.
Now I am at sea (not literally) because of the pandemic. I can provide none of the above activities. It has been very difficult not to be able to honor fallen veterans and their families. Now the need is to feed the homeless veterans who are cared for by a local organization and buying food in bulk to feed 14 residents is a full-time pursuit. We have diverted our support to this effort by purchasing half of a steer to provide the required nutrition these men deserve.
Hopefully in the future, we will be able to return to some normality and return to the maritime activities that our veterans enjoy to the fullest. Just catch a glimpse of their smiles when stepping on land again Plum Island.
Dick George
Newburyport
