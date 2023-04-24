To the editor:
Income tax filing day has come and gone. Now, you have a bunch of documents that you would like to shred.
The Amesbury/Newburyport Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016 has the solution.
On Saturday, May 6, we will be holding our spring shredding day at the Amesbury Middle School driveway (220 Main St., Amesbury) in front of the Doughboy statue.
The time will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is free to seniors, military and veterans. A suggested donation of $5 per bin for all other community members – no matter where you live.
For more information, call Garry Roy at 603-986-5045.
GARRY ROY
Newburyport
