To the editor:
“Nobody’s gonna tell me what color to paint my house.” This has been the rallying cry of anti-preservationists for decades.
Along with, “It's my patriotic freedom to do whatever I want to do with my own property,” which was never true. Take for example, plumbing codes that brought the outhouses indoors to prevent polluting the neighbor’s well and causing an epidemic.
Or how about electric codes that curtailed one's patriotic freedom to set their house alight and thereby burn down half the neighborhood. Burning down the neighborhood actually happened in Newburyport, in Market Square in 1811, which resulted in zoning regulations and building construction of a variety and scale that has now become the lifeblood of our local economies.
In his book “The Old Ways of Seeing,” Jonathan Hale ranks Newburyport as world class: “The principals of harmonious design are the same in Newburyport, Massachusetts ... old Japan, Italian villages, cathedrals of France ...” etc. To this I would add that “harmonious design” is a result of respecting the rights of a greater community. Not “us” versus “them” but all of us, in this thing together.
The truth about architecture, from the pyramids to the Parthenon to Market Square is that how and what people build is inevitably a reflection of the society that builds it. Lately, the name of the game has become one of playing the building codes and zoning regulations so that homebuilders can go as big and as tall as possible.
How does “bigger is better” reflect upon a society that resists zoning codes intended to preserve light and view and a sense of scale? What is the outcome of rejecting code improvements that would prevent construction from overwhelming the landscape or causing beach erosion? What does this say about respect for the rights of others? How does this reflect upon our city, our town?
Here on Plum Island from Plum Bush, to Center Island, to Plum Island Point, we are experiencing a rash of “Plum Island pop-ups."
Speculation on summer rentals is no excuse. Look around. Things are getting ugly. If what we build is indeed a reflection of who we are, then it looks like a lot of folks are perfectly all right with standing up in the front row.
C. Peter Erickson
Plum Island
The letter writer has been a house framer, architect and a past chair of the Newburyport Historic Commission.
