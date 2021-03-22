To the editor:
This morning, I read the article about admission policies to vocational schools in Massachusetts.
The schools are being blasted for the admission standards they use, and it is suggested a lottery system should be used. The article says there are 23,000 students in Massachusetts vocational schools, and another 4,000 on waiting lists.
When I see those numbers, it makes me think the problem is capacity, not admission criteria.
Vocational schools of today are a far cry from the trade schools of the 1950s and ‘60s. Technical high schools of today provide an incredible range of courses far beyond the construction trades, and many of them require continuing education beyond the high school level.
In the article, Tom Fischer (executive director of the North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund) complains 80 percent of graduates are going to college.
If you have needed a plumber, electrician or carpenter, you probably have shared his frustration that more people are not choosing those professions. Perhaps, his organization and others like it should pursue the establishment of charter schools focusing on construction trades.
When I look at Whittier Tech, I see a school with the highest graduation rate of the schools that make up the district. A school that has a diversity rating only exceeded by Haverhill.
When you look at the criteria schools are judged by, they are getting results. When I see the number of students that are wait-listed to get into a vocational school, it tells me it is a privilege to attend one.
I believe every student that wants to attend a vocational school should get the opportunity to do so, but until the state and communities of Massachusetts find ways to expand existing schools and build more vocational schools, it is a privilege to go, and there should be standards.
Some local mayors have criticized the admission policy; they should look at the data on low-income, minority and special needs students that attend Whittier. The admission process used shows not only does a student want to go, but they are ready to go to Whittier.
Rather than attacking an admission process that is producing results, it would be more productive to explore ways to increase capacities of the vocational schools in Massachusetts.
In addition, we should be examining why students are failing to qualify, and search for solutions to better prepare them.
Joseph Haberland
Newburyport
