To the editor:
Please stop and wait before it’s too late. The City of Newburyport plans to remove 42 trees at Lower Atkinson Common.
After reviewing the City of Newburyport’s latest plan to add 45 more parking spaces to the existing 30-space gravel lot adjacent to the Pioneer fields, I would like to share some concerns.
1. This is only one phase of a multiphase upgrade to the Pioneer League field area at Lower Atkinson Common and should be viewed as one entire plan.
2. The plan currently calls for removing trees in two separate areas. First, approximately 20 trees will be removed along Merrimac Street, creating 30 new parking spots off the street.
3. The second part of the plan is to add another 45 parking spots. This plan includes expanding the existing gravel lot off Merrimac Street, which currently holds roughly 30 spaces. This would bring the total of parking spaces to approximately 100 spaces. This is not needed, as the parking lots are used only five months out of the year.
4. Furthermore, this expansion of the gravel lot requires the removal of over 22 mature trees. This area is an owl and hawk nesting habitat.
5. Additionally, the city plans to relocate a wetland area. The state shows the wetlands as 0.28 acres. Under the 2019 city master plan, the wetland size is listed as 0.19 acre. The current report now lists the size as 0.08 acre.
Our hope is the city will compromise and allow monitoring the Merrimac Street parking expansion for a period of time to determine whether these additional 45 spaces are truly needed.
We feel very strongly that if this plan goes forward, the city must replace the loss of trees at a 1-to-1 ratio. We appreciate the city’s offer to replace the 42 mature trees with nine trees, but this is not nearly enough. None of us will live long enough to see these new trees grow to maturity.
In closing, removing 42 trees will dramatically change the landscape, habitat, green space and noise level for the entire neighborhood.
Removing these mature trees will increase stormwater, as one tree uses thousands of gallons of stormwater to survive and thrive. Trees also filter water and improve air quality.
There will be a significant loss of energy savings as mature trees reduce urban heat, while parking lots increase it.
LAURINE FARO
Newburyport
