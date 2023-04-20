To the editor:
I am sad to learn that we just lost Jean Doyle, one of my oldest friends. We knew one another longer than either of us knew anyone else in Newburyport.
We first met 72 years ago in 1951 when she was 21 and I was 15. Jean and her first husband, Everett Foley, lived just one house away from my parents' home.
What I remember most vividly about Jean was her intellectual curiosity and her desire to learn. At the time, I was a student at Phillips Andover Academy.
Jean was intensely interested in everything I was studying. She wanted to be learning it all herself, just as I was. Every time she and I met during those years, she always made copies of the syllabus of each course I was taking, and she wanted the name of every book and to know all of the assignments, and she read them all and we often discussed them together.
This continued through all my subsequent years at Harvard College, Oxford, Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School. She wanted to know it all and to discuss it all. More than anyone else I knew at the time, she deeply loved learning.
Eventually, I moved to New York City to begin my career on Wall Street. But whenever I returned to Newburyport, Jean always wanted to discuss what was happening everywhere in the world.
About 25 years ago, after I retired, I was invited by Harvey Beit and Bill Plante to became involved with the current affairs group known as "News & Views." As soon as I experienced what a vibrant and interesting group it was, I suggested to Jean that she let me propose her as a member.
For quite a few years, she resisted, thinking ever so wrongly that she had little to offer. This was a measure of her modesty. But I was persistent and when she finally relented and attended, she loved it and everyone there loved her, too. She always had something very thoughtful to add to any discussion.
Throughout the years, Jean would call me often, always with good questions about world affairs. And during Jean's long illness, my wife, Natalya, and I would visit Jean whenever we were in Newburyport.
The last time I spoke with Jean was about six weeks ago. She was just as intellectually curious and well-informed as ever. I believe it is one of the things about her that contributed to her long and very good and productive life.
She was an outstanding mother, a genius gardener, a good historian and a dear friend to legions of fine people.
But for me personally, it was her intellectual curiosity that distinguished her most particularly. Newburyport has lost a veritable treasure. I have lost one of my very oldest friends. Rest in peace, Jean. We will all miss you.
KENNETH E. MACWILLIAMS
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.