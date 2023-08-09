To the editor:
As most folks in Newburyport are probably already aware, Anna Jaques Hospital is no longer accredited as a Level 3 trauma center. Since this loss of service, patients are shipped to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire. On July 29, a vehicle slammed into a parked car on Low Street and then into the dentist office located at 253 Low St. The driver, who was heavily intoxicated and made statements at the scene to his impairment, was still taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The driver was issued a summons to appear in a Newburyport court at a later date.
My fear is that this will be the first of many who are getting a free pass as a result of the out-of-state transfer and the lack of legal jurisdiction there within. Not only is this a public safety issue for the citizens of Newburyport and surrounding towns having extended transport times in a critical emergency, but also to the public at large. I fear the lack of legal jurisdiction will only favor those who have committed a crime.
By not having legal authority to draw samples and collect evidence once sent out of state, the case will simply be tossed and justice will not be served.
KEITH TOWNSEND
Durham, N.H.
