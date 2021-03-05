To the editor:
It is with a passion and love for my town that I proudly announce my bid for reelection to Merrimac’s Board of Selectmen.
This time around, I will be running for a three-year seat on the board, rather than the mere six months that I am currently serving.
The past few months sitting on the board has been an awakening venture. To explore firsthand how the town operates and the daily tasks that officials must guide through has only made me want to continue to be a part of our town’s administration.
Of course, the most challenging hardship that the town is facing currently is a pandemic that has felt like a lifetime.
As selectman, I have made it my personal goal to provide the citizens of Merrimac with the most accurate, up-to-date information, and through the town’s COVID website portal, I have been able to directly send out information daily as it comes in because open communication with citizens and their government is the most important.
We have a long way to go in terms of the pandemic. Better days are coming, and with my reelection, I will see it through that the vaccine is distributed in the safest way possible for our community.
The pandemic being priority No. 1 has become the main focus point of the board. However, commercial revitalization and expansion is still a priority. But keeping our town safe in a heartbreaking pandemic is the biggest task we face.
Upon my reelection, I will make sure that lowering taxes and bringing in new commercial opportunities for our town will be a priority, especially after coming out of an economic struggle that has impacted all of us. There is no better time to bring in more revenue to relieve the community of the struggles that COVID has created.
I do not want the work that I am doing to end in May. More opportunities await the town, and I feel confident that as long as I am sitting on the board, the town will make progress into the future, and overall, strengthen our community further.
I have so much more to give to our town, and my passion to serve Merrimac is immense. I’ve been lucky enough to have done so for the last few months, but I can accomplish much more with a second term.
Once again, I ask for your vote in the spring.
Ben Beaulieu
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.