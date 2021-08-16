To the editor:
I have a perfect lawn!
I get calls all the time from lawn care companies wanting to care for my lawn and make it perfect. My response is, "You mean I should not park my bulldozer on it?" That will usually end the conversation.
However, I feel I do have a perfect lawn and I get that by letting Mother Nature do the job. My lawn has a lot of clover, see I get free nitrogen fertilizer. Violets have taken over one area.
If you like a blue lawn when they are in flower, well, it looks great to me. Under one large purple beech on the property, it is solid moss – no mowing no maintenance!
With the clover comes the deer to feed as well, making themselves right at home. If you have any grubs in the lawn, the flock of wild turkeys can take care of that.
Mother Nature takes good care of me. All I have to do is the mowing.
Yes, I love a perfect lawn!
Richard C. Thurlow
West Newbury
