To the editor:
Bringing Newburyport Youth Services to Low Street allows a whole new level of access, equity, and programming. Let's be honest: there is a wide array of wealth in our city. For some families the choices for enrichment are limitless. For others, lack of transportation or access means there are no options. Bringing NYS to Low Street, near the Bresnahan and across from the Nock and Molin, changes the game.
While folks might think NYS offers fun camps and after-school programs, the truth is they do so much more. And in a central and accessible location, they can expand even further.
NYS's commitment to suicide prevention has twice won state awards for innovation. Their programming on building strong community connections has addressed incidents of racial and religious prejudice in our city. Their parent support group has bolstered strong families and helped struggling new parents. Their teen programs have brought hundreds of Newburyport youth into activities from rock climbing to baking, and reduced risky behavior. They’ve helped kids widen their perspective with access to nature, and to cities.
It's not all basketball camps and art projects, though those are fantastic too!
There are a lot of discussions -- among parents, schools, communities, and the nation -- about the mental health and wellness of our kids. Depression, anxiety, isolation and self-harm were all frightening issues before the pandemic; now we are seeing worse trends. There are urgent calls for schools to do more around social emotional learning and to bolster mental health conversations. But schools are struggling with their own acute challenges. So who do we look to for support? Who helps our kids, our families, and our communities, be healthier and stronger? Newburyport Youth Services.
I've lived in town almost 25 years, and raised two kids here. My kids have attended NYS camps and programs, and my son worked at NYS for several years.
Do. Not. Sell. Them. Short.
NYS is more than soccer and basketball, and, in their new home on Low Street, they will rise to meet the increasing challenges that are facing our kids and our communities. They will move mountains for our kids. We just have to give them room to do it.
Dana Levy
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.