To the editor:
The plans for a Newburyport Youth Services center across from the middle school on Low Street could well be the city’s next fiasco, while our new mayor, city councilors and NYS officials from the downtown area push full steam ahead.
There are no sidewalks on that south side of Low Street from Route 1 all the way to the Hodgies ice cream shop near the Shaw’s entrance. There are no costs for any new sidewalks in the plans. No parking has been allowed on that side of Low Street for years.
No traffic studies have yet been done. Our police have done a great job keeping cars parked on the north side of Low Street, warning speeders, and stopping drivers from making illegal U-turns in the area.
Their input should be sought.
A single crosswalk has been proposed in the plans. But where would the children go once they cross the street if there are no sidewalks on that side of the street? And how would they deal with speeding cars traveling from the train station and Route 1 to Route 95 for New Hampshire and Maine after school?
Looking at the proposed site from across the street, you have to wonder where the parents picking kids up would be able to park. It’s not a huge lot, and the plans for the center, and a gym, and employee parking leave little room for them.
In winter snowstorms, the city plows street snow onto the walkways on the north side of Low Street from the middle school all the way to the rear Market Basket entrance. This practice doubles and triples the amount of snow that homeowners and businesses have to shovel off the walks. Many of them just throw up their hands and give up.
School children have to walk on Low Street in wards 4 and 5 to get home. After a snowy weekend, they may have to walk in the streets for two or three days. I have witnessed this and been complaining about it since we moved here in 1997.
Officials said that they were looking at some 20 possible places for the new NYS center. I cannot understand the obsession with the Low Street location. It makes no sense to build the center there. There is a military building next to it. And a swamp underneath it.
ED ANDERSON
Newburyport
