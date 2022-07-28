To the editor:
It was a perfect summer evening. Good vibes were in the air as concertgoers filed into the Maudslay Arts Center to celebrate the end of the work week, to support a local nonprofit and to listen to the upbeat tunes at an outdoor concert featuring Beatle Juice.
Their laid-back and uplifting style added to the joy of having a few hours to set aside worries and to simply enjoy the act of the community coming together to do something good for a true Newburyport treasure.
It has been 30 years since the Maudslay Arts Center (MAC) was founded in 1992, and the picturesque performing arts farm complex now needs some significant repair.
The concert held on Friday, July 8, was a fundraiser to raise awareness about the MAC’s need and effort to raise $50,000 for repairs to the roof. Newburyport and its surrounding communities have a history of coming together to support its local nonprofits and residents. The last three years have been extremely difficult for small businesses and yet many were still willing to step up and help.
As the saying goes, “It takes a village,” which holds true for fundraisers as well as children. The list of who contributed their talents, knowledge, skills, time and money is quite long, so while we are deeply grateful to everyone that contributed to our recent fundraiser, we cannot acknowledge everyone by name.
First and foremost, I’d like to thank MAC volunteers Renee Hamel, Mary Laplante and Linda Young, who made the Beatle Juice fundraiser happen. They were the brains and heart behind the event and MAC owes them a debt of gratitude.
I’d also like to acknowledge the following:
Our sponsors: Institution for Savings, Interlocks Salon & Spa, Smith, Costello & Crawford, Seaglass Restaurant and Lounge, Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, and Blue Ocean Music Hall for their vital financial support.
Our food vendors: Newburyport Brewery Co., BigRigBBQ, Sweet Baby Vineyard and Cookie Jar Kitchen for taking a risk at a time when many are still recovering from the last three years of havoc.
All the local businesses and organizations that took out an ad in our 2022 program.
The Maudslay State Park staff for all their hard work helping us prepare for the fundraiser and concert season.
The many news outlets and everyone who helped us get the word out, including Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Don Meskie, and Carol Feingold.
Everyone that attended the concert and our fundraiser, and MAC volunteers without whom none of this would have been possible.
I would like to extend a special thank-you to the members of Beatle Juice for providing a concert that had the barn and patio rocking all evening.
It truly “takes a village” and we are deeply grateful.
NICHOLAS C. COSTELLO
Executive Director
Maudslay Arts Center
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.