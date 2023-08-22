To the editor:
As the 30th season of music comes to a close at Maudslay Arts Center in the Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, it is time to recognize and thank the many volunteers, sponsors, and news media that make this amazing non-profit outdoor venue a reality each summer.
First we salute the local bank that has supported the center and the arts for many years and allows us to continue to offer excellent musical programs for reasonable cost - The Newburyport Bank.
This year attendance was up once again thanks to the fine entertainment offered at MAC and the continued publicity by so many media outlets - all the newspapers, magazines, radio stations, cable TV and online services that helped get our message out to the community to insure increasing attendance.
I would like to personally thank Carol Feingold, publicist; Marge Anderson, financials; Don Meskie, webmaster; Mary Laplante: volunteer organizer; Bob and Mary Laplante and Jim Chapman, our valiant gardeners; Irene Johnson, our most talented graphic designer; Steve DeGuglielmo, accountant; and MAC Board of Directors: Nicholas C. Costello, president; Cynthia Costello, vice president; Nicholas J. Costello, president emeritus; Tia Costello, treasurer, and board members Carol Feingold and Marge Anderson.
A special thanks to this year’s volunteers, who worked tirelessly to make this series happen: Mary Laplante, Angela Chiklis, Linda Young, Carol Feingold, Rena Roseman, Sharyn Russell, Nancy Brogden, Joy Duperault, Edna Shirley, Jane Merrow, Jim Chapman, and Charlie Costello.
We thank our patrons, many of whom signed on as financial supporters as Friends of MAC; the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation, particularly Ron Kovacs and staff at Maudslay State Park for their continued support of this most important regional resource, and the Friends of the Maudslay State Park, and special thanks to Wayne Capalupo, SPS, landscaper extraordinaire, and Coastal Connections Inc., Executive Director Sheila Skane, and her fabulous crew. They are a true community partner with us in every sense of the word and we are so grateful.
On behalf of all of us at Maudslay Arts Center, our deepest thanks and best wishes to all. Watch our website for We hope to see all of you again next summer for our 31st season and in the meantime check our website for future events and special holiday gifts at www.maudslayartscenter.org
NICHOLAS C. COSTELLO
Executive Director
Maudslay Arts Center
Newburyport
