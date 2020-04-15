To the editor:
I’m responding to Bill DiMaio’s letter to the editor on April 9.
I am happy to report that the town clerk is going to send out to the voters of Newbury an application for a mail-in ballot. My concern for the voters to remain safe and healthy while exercising their right to vote has been met.
Wouldn’t it be great if this mail-in ballot resulted in the highest voter participation ever for a municipal election?
Geraldine “Gerry” Heavey
Newbury
