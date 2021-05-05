To the editor:
May 11, voting day, is right around the corner. As an active member of my community, I wanted to take the opportunity to remind my friends and neighbors they have the chance to vote to make Rowley a bit “greener” by voting “yes” on the Rowley plastic bag reduction bylaw ballot question.
The ballot question, a nonbinding referendum, will give the Rowley Board of Selectmen a pulse on the feelings/opinions of Rowley voters regarding the development of a plastic bag reduction bylaw.
A “yes” vote will indicate to the board you are in support of a plastic bag reduction in Rowley, which is significant as we are a shopping hub for numerous nearby towns, many that already have bag bylaws in place.
How frustrating it must be to live in a neighboring town that has ceased using plastic bags only to come shop in Rowley and see multitudes of single-use plastic bags in people’s shopping carts (or floating in the breeze, waving in a tree or languishing on the side of the road).
It is easy to become blind to the perils of plastic but truly, they are a doozy. According to Waste Management, only 1 percent of plastic bags are returned for recycling.
The average American family takes home almost 1,500 plastic shopping bags a year
It takes 500 (or more) years for a plastic bag to degrade in a landfill, becoming microplastics that continue to pollute the environment.
The average lifespan (use) of a single-use plastic bag is 12 minutes.
Here’s the thing and we all know it; a plastic bag reduction in Rowley won’t solve our climate crisis but it’s a start, and the good news is we’re not alone.
One hundred forty municipalities in Massachusetts have already restricted the distribution of single-use plastic bags at checkout, including in the surrounding communities of Ipswich, Newburyport, Georgetown, Hamilton and Topsfield. If these other municipalities can do it, so can we.
I do sincerely hope Rowley residents will vote “yes” for the plastic bag reduction ballot question. Your vote can be your voice to let the Rowley Board of Selectmen know you are open to the conversation of reducing plastic bags in our beautiful, coastal town.
The Rowley inhabitants, animals, fish, birds and even humans will thank you!
Laura DiPersia
Rowley
