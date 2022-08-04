To the editor:
In response to Lori Levans’ diatribe regarding the “yacht” in the letters column (“Yacht sign is out of line,” Thursday, July, 28).
Before one begins a character assassination, she would do well to know a little about the person she is about to attack.
The owner of the yacht in question is Dan Healey. Dan is now the patriarch of a family that has lived and worked here for generations. Dan and his father before him have created a number of successful businesses that have employed hundreds of local people and elevated their families’ opportunities.
Since selling Arc Technologies, Dan has donated over half a million dollars with an ongoing commitment to the future of these beneficiaries.
A brief list includes over $100,000 to the Custom House Maritime Museum; $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimac Valley; $100,000 to Our Neighbors’ Table; over $100,000 to The Amesbury Industrial Development Carriage Museum. Dan has also created a matching fund for the support of the Ukrainian Family Fund of up to $100,000.
Dan enjoys returning to Newburyport to spend time with family and friends during Yankee Homecoming, and, yes, he does have a sense of humor, whether Ms. Levans appreciates it or not.
I don’t know what Ms. Levans’ contributions have been to the betterment of our wonderful city, or just what her sense of humor involves, but the last time I checked, a hoe was a garden implement.
JERRY C. LISCHKE
Newburyport
