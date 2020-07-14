To the editor:
A must read, Patric Kerouac’s article, “Who Owns the Media? Who Owns Reuters? Who Owns The AP?” Most of the media is controlled and owned by the nuclear industry and its nuclear holdings will shock you. Seabrook owner, NextEra, has revenues of $17.5 billion and is the largest energy company in the world and who continues to lie to the American people about whether their plants evacuation plans can be implemented safely.
Are we going to continue to allow Seabrook to use a double standard when every business including health care facilities have to obey federal, state and local safety laws 365 days a year when Seabrook Station cannot safely evacuate our families during the summer months? Seabrook Station is the most controversial plant in America due to former White House Chief of Staff John Sununu. The self-proclaimed pussy cat as he calls himself, used a secret memo given to him by William Young, who was appointed assistant secretary of energy in place of Victor Stello, former executive director of the NRC, who routinely used his dictatorial tactics like this memo to finally get Seabrook licensed. Stello also utilized his power to keep all of the 113 U.S. plants like Seabrook still operating with counterfeit substandard nuclear parts.
These nuclear parts were first brought to light by We The People’s (WTP) NRC whistleblowers. This led to a U. S. General Accounting Office report entitled, “Nuclear Safety and Health: Counterfeit & Substandard Products are a Governmentwide Concern.”
Peter Robbins, spokesmen for NextEra Energy has said, “WTP and Mr. Comley has a long history of making false allegations against Seabrook. Independent agencies, including the NRC, have reviewed his claims and allegations and have found them to be without substance.” I advise Mr. Robbins before he makes any further false statements about WTP or myself, had better his get his facts straight or find himself and his company in court..
Robert Feitel, the new NRC inspector general on June 25, 2020, after a 3-hour teleconference call with his office and me, assigned four of his special agents to investigate WTP’s claims including bogus nuclear parts and how Sununu used his power to get Seabrook licensed.
Lastly, I suggest anyone who holds stock in NextEra better dump it quick because according to former chairman of the Nuclear Regulatoy Commission, Gregory B. Jaczko’s’ following statements in his book entitled Confession of a ROGUE Nuclear Regulator, “The nuclear power industry has developed too much control over the NRC and Congress. In the aftermath of the Fukushima accident, I now believe that nuclear power is more hazardous than it is worth. Because the industry relies too much on controlling its own regulations, the continued use of nuclear power will lead to catastrophe in this country or somewhere else in the world. That is a truth we all must confront."
Stephen B. Comley Sr.
Rowley
The letter writer is founder of We The People, a national whistleblower protection organization, and a Republican write-in candidate for president.
