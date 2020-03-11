To the editor:
Paul Mendelson in the March 6 edition of The Daily News referenced a letter from Warren Russo.
Mr. Mendelson claimed that Mr. Russo falsely accuses Democrats of verbal and physical abuse of Republicans, then stated that nothing could be further from the truth. This makes me wonder where Mr. Mendelson has been for the last few years. Apparently, with his head buried in the sand or only getting his news from MSNBC.
There have been many cases of physical abuse toward Republicans by the far left. Examples are: A young man in Florida driving his van into a Republican voter registration table, Antifa beating up conservatives on college campuses, an individual in Arizona threatening to slash Republicans’ throats, people getting attacked for wearing MAGA hats and on and on.
To point out another at-home example, Mr. Mendelson himself in the very same letter denying this happens, verbally abused Republicans by calling us “toadies” because he disagrees with the Republican point of view. To use his own expression, shame on Mr. Mendelson.
Jim Potter
Newburyport
