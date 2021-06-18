To the editor:
On Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, the Amesbury Middle School East Team held its first-ever Carnival Days.
Intended to celebrate all of the subject areas represented by our specialist team, and to build back school spirit after this most challenging of years, the event was a great success.
We are incredibly grateful to the Amesbury Education Foundation Inc., and the Newburyport Bank, whose financial support made it possible for the purchase of all necessary carnival materials, including a portable rock climbing wall and dunk tank rental, and to the Parent Advisory Group for their contribution of lawn games and parent volunteers.
Most of all, thank you to the students and staff at AMS, who embraced the event with flexibility and a sense of fun. The importance of celebration in this moment cannot be overstated, especially for our schools that have withstood the test of so many challenges this year.
It was so incredible to see and hear the spirit of Amesbury Middle School all around us, and again our thanks to the community partners who helped make it possible!
Johanna Hoyt Kimball and the Amesbury Middle School East Team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.