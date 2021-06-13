To the editor:
The Pentucket Parent Alliance (Senior Celebration) has organized an all-night, substance-free mystery extravaganza for Pentucket Regional High School’s graduating seniors since 1994. Students spend the evening after graduation celebrating at various venues. This year it included a carnival start in front of the high school, Prince pasta for dinner and comedians, In the Game in Danvers, breakfast hosted by the West Newbury Fire Department and a hypnotist show.
While the evening was a great success, it took a tremendous amount of effort from volunteers and the community to ensure our graduates safely celebrated this important milestone. Senior Celebration would not have been possible without more than $23,000 in donations from local businesses, organizations, families and friends.
We would like to recognize the following donors for their generosity: Abraham’s Bagels, Appleton Eye Associates, Bagnall PTA, Bassler Veterinary Hospital, Bradford Orthodontics, Black Cow, Bruce Bradley and family, Cedardale Health & Fitness, Ciao Bella , Common Grounds, Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport, Flatbread Company, Groveland Knights of Columbus, Haverhill Bank, Institution for Savings, Jackson Lumber and Millwork, Jeff & Maria’s, Journeay Insurance Agency, Koglin Orthodontics, Mitchell Kroner, Laurie LeBlanc, Le Posh, Lindt Chocolate, Jim Manfield, Merika, Merrimac PTO, Moriarty’s Driving School, Newburyport Bank, Nick’s Place, Pentucket Athletic Association, Pentucket Bank, R&D Site Development, Shaheen Brothers, Patricia Skibee, Salter Transportation, Sun Fun, Ultimate Perk, Watts Eye Associates, WN Fire Department, WN Food Mart, WN Insurance, WN PTO, Winner’s Circle, and Your Place & Ours.
Thanks to committee volunteers Tammy Cenci (Vice Chair), Amy Amico, Kristin Bucco, Tiffany Currie, Meg Brancato Yurkus, Nancy Calabro, Sabine Campbell, Julie Daniels, Catherine GabrielHuesser , Deb Gallant, Carolyn Jackson , Marilyn Judson, Christine Maurer, Jenna Milne, Lisa Rogers, and Sheila Sudbay. Big thanks to George Feehery for planning and putting on an amazing laser, music and smoke show in front of PRHS at the start of the evening.
We also appreciate the volunteer chaperones. Justin Bartholomew, Michael Dwyer, Eric Shears, Keith Sherman, Tony Sutton, Cathy Tello, and Dave Vance, who accompanied the students overnight. This evening would not have been possible without the support of Pentucket Regional High School staff and teachers.
We are fortunate to live in a community that cares so much about one another. We wish all of our graduates the best as they embark on their next chapter!
Christine Reading
West Newbury
Chair and treasurer, 2021 Pentucket Senior Celebration Committee
