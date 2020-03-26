To the editor:
As a Christian, I admit hearing President Trump say he “hopes” to give us a gift for Easter by ending the precautions facing us and starting businesses up again was music to my ears.
Upon reflection, however, there are still many problems facing us. New York City has not as yet peaked and other parts of our nation are still facing problems in hospitals handling COVID-19.
Easter is less than three weeks away, 18 days to be exact. Those facts are not in dispute.
What must those of a different faith than Trump (Protestant) be thinking of his “hope.” In our religious free nation, Christians represent 73.7% of the population. That leaves a large segment without any say in the matter: Judaism, Hindu, Muslim, Budaism, plus others. Their concern is not Easter, it is staying alive.
Robert D. Campbell
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.