To the editor:
I am a proud Pentucket parent: my daughter graduated PRHS in 2017. Once again, the Pentucket mascot, the Sachem, is under discussion.
Literally thousands have signed petitions for and against replacing the Sachem in the past week. I’d like to make a few points here that don’t fit neatly into Facebook comments.
Yes, there are bigger and scarier things going on in the world right now but this is a valid issue. The regional school district mascot, how our hometowns present themselves, is under our control.
We can’t stop COVID-19 today, and we won’t solve racism and ensure Black Lives Matter overnight (but we can educate, advocate and ally). We don’t even know what the 2020-21 school year will look like or how to best prepare our kids. But we can take direct action to retire an outdated mascot. And we should do all of those things.
To those who feel we are taking something away from the classes that came before or the good people who formed the district, that was never the intent. I don’t think the original choice of a Sachem was made in bad faith. But 1954 was a long time ago. For example, another concept launched in 1954: the Marlboro Man.
The Marlboro Man was rugged, cool, macho. He married smoking with an American icon, the cowboy. This was before we knew the effect of cigarettes on your lungs. This was before we knew how addictive nicotine was. This was back when we sold candy cigarettes to kids to imitate grownup smokers.
We don’t do that anymore. If I suggested the Marlboro Man as a mascot, I’d be run out of town. I’m sure some are nostalgic for the days a kid could pop into the five-and-dime and buy candy cigarettes. But we don’t sell those anymore. We learned facts, we changed behavior, and we do things differently now.
In that spirit, we now know the living Pennacook find our Sachem mascot disrespectful. We know our curriculum didn’t cover the history or culture of the native inhabitants in a way that passed on the values we ascribe to the Sachem. We know our curriculum hasn’t been comprehensive enough to include many stories and a wide range of perspectives.
We can do better. We can retire the Sachem and replace it with a mascot which makes us proud, and we can use this as a lesson for our kids.
For example: In 1954 – the year Brown v. Board of Education was decided – before Ruby Bridges and James Meredith and the Little Rock Nine crossed the schoolhouse door, before busing tore Boston apart; before the American Indian movement, Wounded Knee and Standing Rock protests – Pentucket adopted a Native American mascot. In 2020, the Sachem was retired. Discuss.
Elizabeth S. Wolf
Merrimac
