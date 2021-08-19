LETTER: Many thanks for helping Newbury Food Pantry

To the editor:
If you were one of the lucky people who purchased a ticket or volunteered to help with the concert at the Maudslay Arts Center Saturday, Aug. 14, you experienced nothing less than a magical evening.
The weather was perfect, the outside venue absolutely beautiful with the music dancing through and above the 100-plus-year-old trees, and even a deer sighting at the start of the concert.
The event was held to help raise money for the new home of the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry. We are grateful to all those who purchased tickets and came to support us. The pantry is all volunteer and that theme continued throughout the event.
We would like to thank the Essex Ensemble organized and directed by Andrew Price, oboist, principal oboe for the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and volunteer for the FPN Food Pantry.
Other top-tier musicians were Colin Davis, violinist, Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Jodi Hagen, violinist, Boston Ballet Orchestra, Bob Lynam, bassist, principal bass of Boston Ballet Orchestra, Jennifer Lucht, cello, Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Susan Shipley, violist Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, and Camden Ward, oboist, BU student and Boston Youth Symphony. The musicians all volunteered their talents for the concert and the music was superb.
Many thanks to Renee Hamel, who spearheaded the event with lots of help from our wonderful food pantry volunteers who acted as ushers, setup and cleanup crews, and assisted the folks from Metzy’s food truck with deliveries to tables. Thanks to many hands, the evening flowed seamlessly.
We so appreciate our generous sponsors for helping to fund the event, Platinum: Institution for Savings, Gold: Arthur Page Insurance, Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation, BioLabs Inc., and Celine Muldowney Realtor-Stone Ridge.
Our final thanks to the Maudslay Arts Center and the very generous Costello family, Cynthia and Nicholas Sr., who founded the MAC and are the driving force behind it, and Nick Jr., music director, for allowing the use of the pristine and picturesque venue.
Jane Merrow
First Parish Newbury Food Pantry
