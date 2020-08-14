To the editor:
I am writing in support of the reelection of Ed Markey to the U.S. Senate in the state primary on Sept. 1. Hopefully, after reading this letter, you will agree.
Sen. Markey vigorously supports Medicare for All, gun control, net neutrality and the Green New Deal, which calls for high-quality union jobs while we address climate change issues. He is known for his ability to work with both sides of the aisle, having successfully passed 500 pieces of legislation during his long career.
These are just some of the reasons I continue to support our highly respected and effective legislator. With his impressive resume, I cannot comprehend why Sen. Markey is being challenged by another Democrat in the September primary, touting old cliches like “Time for a change, time for a new, younger candidate.”
Should that be the criteria for ousting a proven leader? Thoughtful voters will hopefully vote for a proven legislator with positive attributes of wisdom and expertise garnered over a long period of active service.
Markey stands tall, true and committed to public safety, especially regarding the Seabrook nuclear plant on the New Hampshire border that affects so many of his constituents, especially we in the Merrimack Valley.
He continues his ombudsmanship at numerous hearings before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Atomic Licensing Board in Washington, a constant advocate, expressing safety concerns with the plant, particularly calling for impartial experts to conduct an in-depth investigation of the ongoing concrete disintegration at this plant.
It’s easy to forget those warning sirens in our cities and towns that could scream to life at any time. “And then what?” I ask myself. I don’t want to think about such a disaster because I know there is no way to evacuate on such crowded roads as Route 1, Route 1A, 110, etc.
Many well-known leaders recognize and have endorsed the reelection of Sen. Markey, including The Boston Globe, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, the American Federation of Teachers, Mass. Peace Action and many other groups and ordinary folk.
These are just some of the reasons I am supporting Sen. Markey’s reelection and hope you will, too.
Please vote Sept. 1. Deadline to register to vote is Aug. 22.
Cynthia C. Costello
Amesbury
