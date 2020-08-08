To the editor:
What an absolutely frightening place this world has become! People are out of control. It’s like this virus has given everyone a sick sense of entitlement. People act like their view is the only allowable view, and those that don’t agree with them are labeled as incompetents whose views and feelings don’t matter.
Whether you believe that this virus is really as bad as “they” say, it’s being blown out of proportion, or if it’s all just one big hoax perpetrated by those who want to “control” the human population, it doesn’t give you the right to ridicule or assault another human being because they don’t agree with you.
There is no law that says you have to wear a mask in public. It is a public mandate, issued in an attempt to protect the health and safety of the general public. If a business requires you to wear a mask and you don’t want to wear one, then just don’t go to that business. It does not give people the right to harass or attack other people when they ask you to comply with the rules.
The great “mask debate” is exhausting. No one really knows if they help slow the spread of the virus. However, those that comply with the mask mandate are looked upon as idiots being led by the “mainstream media.” Until it is proven that they absolutely don’t help slow the spread of the virus I would rather err on the side of caution. I do not like wearing a mask. However, as an adult, I know I have a responsibility to others to do what I can to help stop the spread of COVID-19. How hard is it to put a mask on, do what you need to do, and then take it off when you are done?
People that are against the mask mandate claim that being “forced” to wear a mask is a violation of their rights. What about the rights of others? As adults we have many rights. However, when exercising those rights can potentially cause harm to the health and safety of the general public, then the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
NormaJean Fowler
Haverhill
