To the editor:
As I was walking in downtown Newburyport yesterday, I noticed that around 95% of pedestrians were wearing protective masks. (I was not.)
Someone walked by and deliberately said for my ears to hear: "I wonder why it is that some people don't wear masks?"
I did not choose to answer the person as I was taken by surprise. However, I would like to answer that question here. I do not wear a mask because it has been five months now since this hysteria over COVID-19 began.
The national overreaction to the disease has driven the economy to the edge of the abyss. Suicides are up. Millions of people will eventually be homeless due to businesses going under. This country may never recover.
Furthermore, wearing a mask when it is 90 degrees outside is not only stifling but also unnecessary. People terrified of contracting COVID-19 (with its .02% mortality rate) should simply quarantine themselves.
Moreover, when I was in rural Maine recently, I noticed that 90% of people in convenience stores did not wear a mask. Some store clerks did not. either. I felt a strong sense of camaraderie with these people.
Also, not uncoincidentally, "Trump-Pence" signs were a common sight in that area. It seems that mask lovers tend to be "Basement Biden" supporters while those who like President Trump dislike wearing masks.
I also notice that BLM signs pepper Essex County while very few BLM signs can be seen in rural Maine, as the BLM movement is viewed as neo-Marxist, irrational, anti-white and violent there. (I happen to agree with that summation.)
The point is that masks are a symbol of oppression, economic suicide, liberalism and illogic to a large number of conservatives.
How can this country ever come together again?
Christopher Phillips
West Newbury
