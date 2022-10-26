To the editor:
Your editorial in Wednesday’s paper (Editorial: “It’s downright immoral to exploit the diabetic,” Wednesday, Oct. 19) made a compelling case: exploiting people with diabetes is immoral.
But, hoping a moral argument will sway the U.S. Congress is unwise. Members of Congress serve their donors (campaigning is expensive and they need large donations). Those donors – big business – are still in thrall to the University of Chicago’s 1970 pronouncement that the social responsibility of business is not to customers, but to shareholders alone.
Your editorial mentioned efforts by nonprofits and state governments to make end runs around the Big Pharma insulin producers.
Massachusetts must indeed join California in developing a reliable generic insulin supply, and the leaders of our fine nonprofit hospitals must insist that their supply chain managers use generic supplies. Big Pharma cannot change until they see that exploiting their customers destroys value for their shareholders.
OLIVER JONES
Newburyport
