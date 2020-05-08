To the editor:
Recent developments in the Massachusetts House of Representative highlights the need for a balanced, two-party Legislature in Massachusetts.
Using the guise of the pandemic, Speaker DeLeo attempted to change the rules of the House to limit debate and virtually eliminate roll call votes. Under current House rules,16 members of the House of Representatives can demand a roll call vote.
Last week’s proposal tried to increase the number of members needed to demand a roll call vote to 40.
Since there are only 31 Republicans in the 160-member Massachusetts House of Representatives, it would be virtually impossible to muster enough votes for a roll call vote. Without a roll call vote, there is no way for the voters to determine how their Legislature voted.
Additional rules changes restrict the ability of House members to participate in House debate.
In town government, all meetings of a quorum of members of a board are subject to the Open Meeting Law, where all discussions are public, and minutes are maintained (available to the public). The voters can see how their local officials voted.
However, the state Legislature does not have to abide to those laws. Much of the House business today is held in private caucuses with the House speaker. With the new rules, debate and discussion on bills will be limited, and no records of the votes via a roll call will exist.
In November, we need to vote for an open, transparent Legislature. This is only possible with a vibrant minority party to challenge the ruling party in the Legislature.
Openness, vigorous debate and transparency make for good laws and good governance. We need to support candidates like state Reps. Hill, Kelcourse and Mirra, who have a proven history of standing up for an open, transparent Legislature.
Richard Baker
West Newbury
