To the editor:
As an abutter to the Institution for Savings project, I was interested to see the recent letters from bank trustees supporting the project and touting the bank’s good deeds in the community.
Similar to the trustees – several of whom I know personally and for whom I have great respect – I have had a long affiliation with the Institution for Savings. I have been a corporator of the bank for many years and have attended numerous annual meetings.
All of our family accounts and mortgages are with the Institution for Savings. I have lived next door to the bank for 10 years and regularly exchange greetings with bank employees.
The bank has been a good neighbor to me as a homeowner.
Accordingly, perhaps it is understandable that I was disappointed that I was not notified of the two-story, 16,000-square-foot expansion – which will be six feet from our home – until after the plans were filed. That said, the bank is under no obligation to talk to neighbors, including me, prior to filing its plans.
It is a tactical decision that savvy applicants make because they think it increases their chances of approval.
That said, the bank’s dealings with neighbors are not relevant to the Planning Board when it renders its decision on the project. The Planning Board has a distinct set of criteria for evaluating the project that are set forth in the Newburyport zoning ordinance. Similarly, the Planning Board should also reject the bank’s history of giving in the community as it is irrelevant to the criteria for the permits.
To date, the Historical Commission and the Planning Board have both considered the bank’s application and the neighbors’ concerns in a thoughtful and fair manner. I expect they will continue to do so.
The majority of the immediately impacted neighborhood want the IFS project to be the best it can be for all of us and for the city as a whole. The newly filed plans achieve neither of these goals.
The massing, scale and overall size of the addition have not been sufficiently addressed. This huge addition is unnecessary to maintain a viable bank headquarters. No one gets everything they want when pursuing permits and reductions in project size are common during the process.
A reduction in the overall size of this addition is certainly something the bank could do if it wanted to.
The 8,000-square-foot bank artifact museum along with the proposed gym and showers might be good places to cut back on the project’s size.
When the layout was raised during the last Planning Board meeting, the bank’s attorney immediately told the chair that it was improper to inquire into what was inside the building – essentially shutting down any negotiation on the size of the project.
It is my hope that the Planning Board will continue to engage with the bank in considering the impact of the project on the neighborhood and the city.
Mark Griffin
Newburyport
