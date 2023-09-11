To the editor:
I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Matt Kane, who is running for councilor at large in the upcoming Newburyport election.
I firmly believe that Kane is the best choice for our community, and I would like to take a moment to share my reasons for supporting them.
First and foremost, Matt has a love for our city and an even bigger love for his family and friends. He holds an impressive track record in the business world as well as inserting himself into the fabric of Newburyport. He is not afraid of challenges.
His professional experience demonstrates and translates with a commitment to making positive changes in the Newburyport community. Matt has consistently shown a deep understanding of the issues our town is faced with and that matters most.
One of the qualities that particularly stands out to me is Matt’s ability to listen to the concerns of our townspeople. He has a knack for actively engaging with residents, attending town hall meetings and community forums to hear our voices, and understand our needs. This approach to leadership ensures that our concerns are not only heard but also addressed effectively.
Furthermore, Matt has outlined a clear and comprehensive platform that aligns with my values and priorities. His stance on issues such as education, the river and fiscal responsibility, to name, a few reflect a genuine commitment to improving our community’s well-being and quality of life.
I believe that his proposed policies are not only well-researched but also achievable, which gives me confidence in his ability to bring about positive change.
In addition to his experience and policy positions, I have had the privilege of witnessing Matt’s passion and dedication firsthand. He has consistently demonstrated the energy and enthusiasm required to lead our community toward a brighter future. I am confident that, if elected, Matt Kane will work tirelessly to address our most pressing issues and champion the causes that matter most to us.
I have had the opportunity to meet Matt on several occasions, and I have been consistently impressed by his integrity, honesty and willingness to engage with all members of our community. He’s a leader who listens, learns and acts with the best interests of our community at heart.
As we approach the upcoming election, I am excited about the positive changes that Matt Kane can bring to our community. I wholeheartedly support his candidacy and encourage you to consider casting your vote for him as well. Together, we can and should work toward a brighter future for Newburyport under Matt’s leadership.
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter, and I hope you will join me in supporting Matt Kane for councilor at large.
PHILLIP J. SOLOMON
Newburyport
