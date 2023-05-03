To the editor:
I would like to take a moment to recognize the wonderful efforts of Tabitha Beebe and her daughter Cassidy in continuing a special tradition that was started by their uncle, Neil Pike.
Neil, a blind lawyer, left a sum of money to the Friends of the Salisbury Public Library to create gift baskets for immobile seniors on May Day every year in remembrance of his parents.
After many years of continuing the tradition, it was unfortunately discontinued for a period of 10 years. However, Tabitha and Cassidy made the decision to bring it back last year in remembrance of their ancestors and to bring joy to the local seniors in our community.
It is heartwarming to see the younger generation take such pride in their family history and to give back to the community in such a special way. As a member of the SCTV board of directors, Tabitha has shown her commitment to serving the community, and Cassidy, a freshman at Triton Regional High School, is already making a difference in the lives of others.
The act of bringing joy to our immobile seniors on May Day is truly a beautiful gesture that can lift the spirits of those who may be feeling lonely or isolated. It is a testament to the power of community and the importance of preserving our family legacies.
Thank you, Tabitha and Cassidy, for continuing this special tradition and for reminding us all of the importance of giving back to our community.
We can all learn from your example and strive to make a positive impact in the lives of others.
C.J. FITZWATER
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.