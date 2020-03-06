To the editor:
Recently, I’ve been reading a book titled “Washington’s End” by Jonathan Horn. I didn’t know that George Washington was not all that pro the party system that decides our political leadership.
He was concerned that the political parties would be more interested in what was best for their parties instead of what was best for the nation.
I kind of agree and think that maybe a one Republican Party instead of the Democrats and Republicans and other lesser-known parties may be best for a better-run nation.
Mike Tyson
Salisbury
