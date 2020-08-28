To the editor:
I’m voting for Seth Moulton, because I’ve seen how hard he works for Newburyport.
You have been hearing about combined sewer overflows, or CSOs, which cause sewage to flow into the Merrimack River from upriver communities during rain events. This has been a real concern as these CSOs flow down river into our community. We have been working diligently with state and federal officials on this serious public health threat along the river and for the 600,000 people who get their drinking water from the Merrimack.
I brought this concern to Seth, and ever since then he has used his platform in Congress to tackle CSOs. Seth and Rep. Lori Trahan introduced the Stop Sewage Overflow Act, a plan to fund major repairs to the aging wastewater treatment systems which are the sources of the problem. Seth also worked hard on the language in a recently passed House infrastructure bill. If the president signs it into law, we will take a huge step forward in addressing this crisis. Until that happens, a second bill Seth introduced, the STOP CSO Act, would create a notification system so that everyone is alerted when it’s not safe to go in the water. We are also piloting an alert system with the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
We in Newburyport know and have seen the impact in our community of the climate crisis and storm surge. These issues require urgent leadership and Seth has been a decisive leader on this issue as well. When many Democrats in Congress were hand wringing over the Green New Deal, Seth became one of the first to sign on. In the meantime, Seth has tackled climate change with policies that have a chance of passing even sooner. The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis recently singled out Seth’s bill, the COASTS Act, as a key bill Congress should pass to protect communities like ours from rising seas. His Save Right Whales Act is advancing through Congress because it is one of the few things that have earned the support of environmentalists and fishermen. He has used his office to bring people together and solve problems.
Seth was instrumental in securing funding in the Water Resource Development Act passed by the House of Representatives last month for dredging the Merrimack River. This project is critically important for the river and use of dredging material for protection of Plum Island and Salisbury.
These are just a few of the examples of six years of hard work from our congressman. I urge you to vote for Seth Moulton on Tuesday, Sept. 1 so that we can keep working together for Newburyport.
Donna D. Holaday
Mayor of Newburyport
