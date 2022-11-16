To the editor:
In a recent column (“From the Editor: Want to reduce Airbnbs? Build a hotel,” Nov. 3) the editor of this paper characterized the residents who recently filed zoning violations against short-term rental units units as NIMBY (not in my backyard) who “do not want to see the neighborhood change.”
Since the editor did not talk with me, I would like to be clear about the changes I want in Newburyport and in my neighborhood:
Commonsense regulation for STRUs and responsible STRU operators.
A city administration that takes the lead in proposing new zoning and takes the initiative in the enforcement of zoning, rather than relying on residents to file zoning violations.
I filed two zoning violations against STRUs in my neighborhood because the city will not enforce the zoning without these filings and because the City Council was unable to agree on a new zoning ordinance for STRUs.
These are difficult issues that cannot be resolved by building a hotel and labeling residents who complain as NIMBY.
The City Council and the mayor were elected to do the hard work of resolving these issues and I am simply asking that they do their jobs.
JUDY TYMON
Newburyport
