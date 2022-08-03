To the editor:
If Sean Reardon had campaigned vowing to eliminate the city’s parks director, he might not be mayor today. If he had campaigned on reducing the mayor’s workload, he would have raised questions for many voters.
But here we are. In his first six months in office, Mayor Reardon has created a new management position within his office and commissioned a study by Community Paradigm Associates with the goal of “reducing the number of management positions in the city and direct reports to the mayor.”
The latter study led to the cutting of the parks director’s position and firing of Lise Reid, the director. Reid did nothing wrong; she was fired because her position reports to the mayor. Reid may also have sinned by being a woman.
As a member of the Bartlet Mall Commission, I came to respect Reid as a smart, dedicated and resourceful advocate for our 26 parks, playgrounds, trails, fields and our memorials. I believe that building the Parks Department over the past 16 years has not been an easy job, especially for a female facing the all-male public works culture, but Reid persisted. She has always been willing to not only lead but also get her hands dirty – literally.
The mayor is ultimately responsible for the performance of all city departments. However, who reports to the boss matters in terms of setting and supporting priorities.
After Paradigm issued its study, the mayor stated, “This report tells us what the city is doing well and how we can be more efficient in serving the public and will be a guide to our decisions in the coming weeks.”
Really? The five-page letter ($1,500 per page) says little about what the city is doing well and offers only “high-level suggestions of potential improvements.”
It’s short on data and details. Its main conclusion is that parks should be under public services and no longer report directly to the mayor. This demotion, the report claims, “will eliminate duplication of tasks and responsibilities, as well as the purchase and maintenance of capital equipment.” It includes nothing on the extent of any duplication or on the quality of the work being done.
Paradigm also said the parks director’s job should be eliminated. The mayor told Reid that’s why he fired her. The male parks manager who served with Reid got to keep his job. Paradigm’s ideas may be right, but we have yet to learn details or why Reid had to be the one axed. Apparently 16 years of service do not matter when the priority is the organizational chart.
Paradigm also recommends moving information technology out of the mayor’s office, placing it under finance. Also, the mayor is spending $75,000 on an economic development study that could justify another new position, further lightening his load.
Downsizing began with the creation of a special projects manager job within the mayor’s office – as part of a proposed 27% hike in his office’s budget. The job description overlaps quite a bit with what many consider the mayor’s responsibilities. This person is to “coordinate, facilitate, and manage major and complex projects” for the city. Paradigm recommends that this new position “be further formalized to oversee and coordinate all municipal capital projects and manage other special initiatives” of the mayor’s office.
Perhaps, the mayor is ultimately planning on eliminating his own job.
Thanks to Reid, her small staff, her army of volunteers, and support from the previous administration and City Councils, Newburyport parks have never been in better shape or more popular.
Usage of parks is up 500% since 2019! Our kids, adults and dogs have all benefited from the parks, especially during the pandemic. With increasing demand, and challenges from climate change, overseeing parks won’t get any easier. Let’s hope somebody tells the mayor.
ANDREW SIMPSON
Newburyport
