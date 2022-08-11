To the editor:
I read the mayor’s Newburyport parks reorganization plan and believe it is in the best interest of the city.
The Parks Department evolved over time, seemingly without sufficient planning, strategy or forethought about how it would, or indeed should, interact with other city departments and the Parks Commission. It also appears this evolution proceeded without a proper understanding of the appropriate way to manage fundraising efforts for city activities.
The result is an example of government bureaucracy unintentionally leading to duplication of effort, underutilized resources and inefficiency. If we were starting fresh today, I wonder if we would set up an independent department given the overlap and intersection with the remit of Department of Public Works and the ability to leverage the administrative and business manager resources within that department.
It seems likely Parks would instead be established within DPS where the city could best leverage common skills, equipment and resources to address the needs of our city parks. This would increase, not decrease, the resources available to the parks and would be in line with many similar communities.
Cost savings are important but are not the only measure of improvement. Here, improvement also comes in the logical and efficient direction of staff and equipment by a department positioned to take a holistic view of activities like landscaping, snow removal, water usage, supply purchasing and such.
The proposal lays out how the parks director’s responsibilities can be absorbed into existing roles that are better placed to manage these tasks and activities in a coordinated way within a wider departmental structure. This extends to strategic planning and management of the relationship with the Parks Commission as well.
Overall, the proposal breaks down departmental silos and advances coordination and collaboration. To be honest, I would support this reorganization even if it were cost neutral because it represents the commonsense reorganization of a department in a way that makes better use of city resources.
Objective review and commonsense reorganization of city departments is exactly what I would expect from a new mayor, particularly when taking over from a mayor who served for more than a decade.
We shouldn’t be afraid of change or avoid difficult decisions for fear of upsetting the status quo. I appreciate the thoughtful assessment of how our city departments can be improved to deliver the best for residents and taxpayers.
To be clear, this is not to take away from anything achieved by the parks director during her tenure or the overall management of our city’s parks. However, this decision is not about what individuals have achieved to date. Rather, it’s about ensuring we have the right organizational structure for our city going forward.
STACEY MACMILLAN
Newburyport
