To the editor:
Just an FYI re: Nancy Pelosi being a disgrace (letter to the editor, Dec. 30), the Democrats have been pushing for more relief since negotiations began.
The $600 figure was what Mnuchin negotiated, supposedly because he believed this is what Trump wanted.
As soon as Trump demanded $2,000, the House agreed (because it’s closer to what they wanted in the first place) and passed a proposal to increase the figure to $2,000.
Right now, it’s in the Senate, being blocked/stalled by Mitch McConnell.
Kathleen M. Raywood
Newburyport
