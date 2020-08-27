To the editor:
I was gratified at the wisdom shown in your editorial opinion regarding the race for Congress in the 6th District.
For all of the reasons you state, Angus McQuilken should be the Democrats’ choice in this primary election. As his vigorous and widespread campaign is showing, Angus is already engaged with the people of the district and their needs. His “6 for the 6th” platform for what the district needs now is pinpoint-accurate, and his enthusiasm to tackle the work is contagious. But it is his depth and breadth of experience that will serve his constituents well right from the start. Angus McQuilken will be able to hit the ground running, if elected – and that is no small matter, when voters consider making a change in an important elective role. That is why I’m supporting Angus for Congress and I urge my neighbors and friends to do so, as well.
Marianne Rutter
Amesbury
