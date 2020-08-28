To the editor:
Angus McQuilken is the only progressive Democrat running in the Massachusetts 6th Congressional District and he has earned my vote in the primary on Sept. 1. Angus has the track record and experience to lead our district into the future. He's spent years working in life sciences and knows how to secure the necessary resources to continue to make Massachusetts a leader in this industry. Success in this department is paramount to creating good jobs and pushing our economic recovery forward. Beyond this, Angus has proposed a much needed investment in our transportation system. Our community is being left behind, as more and more jobs are pushed to the city. Angus will make sure we have access to this market via a renewed investment in transportation and will work to bolster small business back home so we don’t have to leave the communities we love so dearly.
I hope you will join me in voting for Angus McQuilken on Sept. 1.
Matthew Burton
Amesbury
