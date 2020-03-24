To the editor:
During 2017-18, there were approximately 80,000 deaths from the flu. I don’t recall any hype or media meltdown.
In 2018, there were 67,367 deaths from heroin overdoses. In 2019, there were 38,800 deaths from car crashes. In 2018, there were 5,084 choking deaths.
The media is a business. Their business is to sell and, in this case, they are selling hard. It doesn’t hurt that this is an election year, and there is an incentive to politically harm the evil orange man.
On March 17, the New York Times had an article “Coronavirus could kill eleven times more Americans than cancer, new figures reveal,” a headline several days ago stated that the U.S. “may” have 150 million deaths as a result of the coronavirus.
I don’t recall media hype like this since Y2K. That was the last time the world was coming to an end. Time magazine’s cover had “The End of the World !?!” Planes were going to be falling from the sky, medical equipment failures were going to kill millions, police were in bunkers preparing for the apocalypse. It was a farce; it was hype. The scientists were sure it was real.
Is this the new normal? A few deaths and the government orders businesses closed, limits free association and assembly, the economy tanks with people being wiped out financially both in lost business and lost money in 401(k)s, followed by the inevitable layoffs and bankruptcies.
The media goes along with this without question? What’s next military checkpoints? The media becomes a partner with the government, or even worse, forces poor governmental decisions? If the evil orange man wasn’t president would the media be hyping the story?
The media should cover the story, but by adding perspective and avoiding the hype. They could inform without inciting a panic.
Maybe once, just report the recovery rate or put the illness in perspective that in a country of 330 million people, as of Monday, there had been 458 deaths from coronavirus. There will more than likely be several thousand but I doubt it will reach the 80,000 number from the 2017-18 flu, which was a nonstory.
Don’t doubt the media is a business and is overselling this crisis selling ads. Chances are we will all survive by washing our hands and if you feel sick, use common sense, stay home just like you would when you get the flu or cold.
The economy, on the other hand, may not recover so quickly. So, when your 401(k) does not recover, you’re out of work or have lost your job or business, just remember the media hype on this one.
The media wants this hyped crisis to be the story until the November elections. Don’t worry when this crisis passes, I am sure there is a meteor heading toward Earth that will sell; meanwhile, stock up on toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Tony Pettigrew
Newburyport
