To the editor:
We wanted to share with our many customers, supporters and friends some important information, and some concerns, about the Nov. 16 Special Town Meeting — and in particular Article 12.
During the selectmen’s meeting on Oct. 26, the town administrator provided the board with the Georgetown town counsel’s legal opinion that Article 12 would not be enforceable even if passed by Town Meeting, and would likely fail the required attorney general’s review.
In other words, Article 12 is not legal or proper.
In addition, the selectmen and town administrator discussed the very real risk that a crowded Special Town Meeting could be a COVID superspreader event.
While this warrant article does not address the pending transfer station proposal by name, it is a blatant attempt to circumvent the legal permitting process for this project.
To clarify: A "yes" vote on Article 12, if allowed by the attorney general, would mean G. Mello Disposal Corp. could not financially build a new environmentally friendly transfer station in Georgetown and may be forced to close. A "no" vote on Article 12 will allow the town and G. Mello Disposal Corp. to continue forward with the established, legal permitting process and discussions with the town.
We at G. Mello Disposal are proud that we follow the letter of the law and the legal permitting process for our proposed state-of-the-art transfer station; we have and will continue to proceed properly.
There have been no hearings on citizen petition Article 12.
There has been no vetting or discussion of the impacts that Article 12 would have on existing businesses in Georgetown — if it were ever deemed legal, which as the town counsel has said, is unlikely.
We are a Georgetown business with a 40-plus-year reputation in our town. We respect our fellow citizens and take the public health risks of holding this Special Town meeting very seriously.
Therefore, we are not requesting that our supporters and friends — of which there are many — attend the Special Town Meeting. We care deeply about the health of our community, our seniors, students and families.
We wish you good health and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with the families and businesses of Georgetown. If you do attend the Nov. 16 Special Town Meeting, please vote "no" on 12.
Jason Mello
Vice President of Operations
G. Mello Disposal Corp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.